Ghana’s 65th Independence Day Celebration which is expected to be marked in Cape Coast has been launched with the theme: “Working together; Bouncing Back Better. Dubbed; Cape Coast, 2022”.

The celebration will be preceded by a ten-day activity beginning from February 25, 2022.

The special guest of honour for this year’s Independence Day is the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley.

Jefferson Sackey, the Head of Communications for the Planning Committee, explained the meaning of the theme and logo for the year’s celebration.

“In a bid to bounce back better, we are using the Nkonsonkonson symbol which means “Boame na me mboa wo”, literally meaning ‘help me let me help you.’ This is because we find ourselves in a difficult situation as a world, and it is about time we as citizens support other countries, so that in turn when our country also gets good standing, other countries can also support us.”

He further mentioned the program line out of the celebration; “It is a mixture of both local and national programs”.

Starting on Friday, February 25, 2022, it would be a “Clean Ghana Campaign” to sanitise the whole country since visitors would be coming around.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, there would be the Ghana Health and Fitness Walk with the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

It is expected to start at 6:00am and will be replicated in all other regions in the country.

On Sunday, February 27, 2022, being the first Sunday before the big celebration, it will be declared a Christian Prayer and Thanksgiving Day” where Christians all over the country will have to pray for mother Ghana. That same day will have the “What Do You Know Contest” at the GBC studios at 10:00am.

On Monday, February 28, 2022, will be the “February 28 Christiansburg Crossroad Shooting Incident” at the Freedom Monument and a Wreath Laying exercise.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022, will be the “National Flag Hoisting Day”.