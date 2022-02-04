The Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has rubbished the Minority’s claims that the legal action against the disputed Assin North MP is to ensure a numerical advantage in the consideration of the e-levy.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Iddrisu said this was “far from the truth.”

“The reality is that this is a Member of Parliament whose legitimacy has been contested from day one.”

He also urged the Minority not to assess everything through the lens of its opposition to the e-levy.

“The Minority is just trying, and they don’t know exactly what they can tell the Ghanaian, and they want to hide under the yardstick of the E-levy,” Mr. Iddrisu said.

Mr. Iddrisu further stressed that delays in the consideration of the e-levy bill were not because of fear over numbers.

“It is not the case that the e-levy is not coming because we don’t have the numbers. The e-levy is not coming because, yesterday, [Wednesday] the Finance Minister was in the Western Region,” Mr. Iddrisu said.

The Minority is currently against the injunction application currently pending against Mr. Quayson, who is before the court in relation to allegations that he contested for Parliament when he had not renounced his Canadian citizenship.

He is currently facing five counts of criminal charges, including deceit of public officer and forgery of passport or travel certificate.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday was unable to consider an injunction application against him to stop him from carrying out his duties as a Member of Parliament.