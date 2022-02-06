When it comes to the management of the economy, the NPP has amply proven to Ghanaians that we are better than our NDC counterparts.

Nonetheless, for the NPP to be able to stay in power for a longer period to turn around the fortunes of Ghana, there is one essential element that cannot be underestimated, and that is the POWER OF UNITY. Unity is Strength and Division Is Weakness.

There is evidence to show that whenever NPP is able to unite our base and galvanize our members into action, there is absolutely no way NDC or any other party can beat us in any elections in Ghana.

This is the more reason why we need a proven UNIFIER like Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua to be our General Secretary. In fact, the unvarnished truth is that all is not well with our party currently. There are visible cracks in our party and this has created a high level of apathy within NPP members at all levels.

No political party in the world can win elections when there is so much apathy within its members like we are witnessing today. At least, as a party, the outcome of the 2008 elections must be a guide for all of us; and for our party to be able to break the 8, the status quo has to change.

According to Friedrich von Schiller, “even the weak becomes strong when we are united”. The leaders of our great party have no other option than breed unity, inspire collaboration and teamwork, and ensure NPP works together and not against itself.

Politics is about numbers; so if NPP desires to increase the numbers to gain a competitive advantage over our opponents, then the only choice is JFK as the General Secretary.

Let’s choose Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) to help reconcile all the disenchanted party members and to help the party to heal all the wounds to ensure every party member is brought on board for a resounding victory in 2024 elections.

Indeed, it is very obvious that NPP can break the 8 with JFK as the General Secretary.