The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has lamented the lack of certainty surrounding the conduct of business on the electronic transfer levy bill.

Presenting the business statement for next week, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin indicated that the e-levy bill may be withdrawn and re-laid either on the 11th or 15th of February 2022.

Reacting to the development, the Asawase MP said, the ambiguity does not augur well for business.

“We have been using words like likelihood, unforeseen circumstances, but for those of us in the Minority, the only conclusion is that they are trying to lay ambush on us because they are not certain of the things that they are saying. If they are certain, they should withdraw, and relay it when they are ready.”

”We are pleading that there should be some certainty in our dealings in the house. We say we want the Speaker to be around when we have the discussion, but the way the timetable is, Mr. Speaker might not be around when we finally have it.”