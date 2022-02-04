The Executive Coordinator of Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND), Chibeze Ezekiel, has advised young people to be proactive and form alliances for effective and inclusive environmental governance.

He made the call at the 1st general meeting of Youth in Natural and Environmental Governance (Y-NREG) held at Miklin Hotel in Accra.

Mr Chibeze who doubles as Chairperson of the platform, explained that the “Youth-NREG platform is a space that allows for knowledge sharing and learning among young people working on different environmental actions. This year, we are committed to deepening the role of young people in the governance of our Natural Resources and Environmental sector.”

“Our next thematic area for discussion in the month of February as agreed upon at the meeting is Energy – and again we had 3 young people who volunteered to do a presentation based on their individual knowledge and experiences”, he added.

The program hosted young people across Ghana via physical and virtual means.

It featured three young people; Frank Koomson, Akosua Agyare and Deladem Kojo Xonu, who gave presentations on climate change.

Frank Koomson presented on climate change’s historical development, while Akosua Agyare, a student and member of the Young Urban Women Network, deconstructed the concept of climate change from the Ghanaian perspective.

A green entrepreneur and founder of Ebaprenuer Solutions, Deladem Xonu advised participants to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle as a measure to combat climate change.

In attendance were young people across the country working on four key thematic areas; climate change, forestry, biodiversity and renewable energy.

The Youth-NREG Platform is convened by the Strategic Youth Network for Development Ghana (SYND).

About SYND

The Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) was established in September 2008 with the aim of contributing to youth development interventions in Ghana. Our vision is to achieve environmental sustainability through active youth inclusion in the governance of climate-related thematic areas. SYND aims to be a bridge between the Ghanaian government and youth on climate and other environmental-related issues. Our primary goal is to reduce fossil fuel-related emissions through youth inclusion in: