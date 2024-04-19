Ghana and Ivory Coast have set up a Cocoa Office here in Accra to push for common reforms in the industry for the benefit of both countries.

The Ghana-Ivory Coast Cocoa Secretariat will ensure cocoa farmers in both countries are given the support and benefits they deserve.

The Secretariat will also advocate for better payment of cocoa in the international market.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Secretariat at Roman Ridge in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the Secretariat will work to proactively address the concerns of cocoa farmers.

“Collaborative efforts between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are essential to establish unified positions that safeguard the interests of our farmers.

“It is imperative for this collaboration to address proactively these challenges, reinforcing the need for cohesive action. We anticipate that this collective initiative will pioneer the way forward for the cocoa industry.”

