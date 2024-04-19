The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has encouraged small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs in Ghana to welcome investments from investors as they strive to expand their operations.

SEC believes that investments can help Small and Medium-scale enterprises (SMEs ) realize their full potential and tackle unemployment challenges in the country.

Director General of SEC, Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, highlighted the significance of venture capital and private equity as versatile platforms that facilitate investable funds for SMEs. He noted that these platforms align with Ghana’s priority of creating jobs and building resilient businesses.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, Reverend Tetteh emphasized the importance for SMEs and entrepreneurs to maintain accurate records to attract investments.

He also mentioned the need for more education for SMEs to be comfortable opening up and being transparent in their business models to attract potential investors.

“The good news is that we have venture capital and private equity firms who have been successful in raising money and I will tell you that are looking for good deals if I say good deals, good investment opportunities to channel the funds.

“If you want to grow and expand, you need to pay the price of opening up, and being transparent because for an investor to bring money to the table, he needs to have an idea of how you are going about, running your business model. So I think we just need to get more education for SMEs to be more comfortable.

The Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association plan to initiate investment readiness training programmes to enhance SMEs’ attractiveness to potential investors.

CEO of the association, Hannah Acquah, stated that entrepreneurs need investment readiness training to prepare themselves for financing opportunities and collaboration with stakeholders in the industry.

“There’s always an opportunity to finance your projects. It’s all about meeting the right stakeholders like members of the Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, who can structure your business to enable you to get financing for your product.

“A lot of SMEs need investment readiness training. If we are preparing ourselves, structuring ourselves to enable us to get ready to invest in entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs on the other hand need to prepare themselves.”