The Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital Equity Fund, Sir Sam Jonah, has decried the lack of accountability in safeguarding the public purse, labelling it as “pathetic.”

Speaking at the launch of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast criticized what he sees as the weaponization of state agencies against opponents and the encroachment on freedom of the press.

Sam Jonah urged Ghanaian journalists to be fearless and actively defend the country’s democracy by confronting critical issues affecting its governance system.

He emphasized the crucial role of media professionals in Ghana as bastions of objectivity, advocates for informed dialogue, and steadfast guardians of freedom and truth.

“In this era, where the essence of our democracy and the fabric of our society are tested, let us recommit ourselves to the principles that Ephraim Amu so eloquently espoused. I implore you to be the standard-bearers of objectivity, the architects of informed discourse, and the unyielding defenders of freedom and truth. In this regard, all of us have to be concerned about some disturbing developments in our national discourse.

“The perceived weaponisation of state agencies against opponents, the creeping assault on freedom of the press, the perceived lack of trust in the dispensation of justice, and the pathetic lack of accountability in the protection of the public purse, this is the time for patriots to find their voices. This is the time to be fearless and courageous. We cannot and must not compromise on our defence of the national interest.

“The success of our attempt at a democratic order will depend crucially on how free the press is. In the words of Walter Cronkite, a widely respected American journalist, ‘freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy!’”

The Revered Ghanaian businessman also called on Ghanaian journalists to be fair as the country approaches the 2024 elections. As we approach the forthcoming elections, let your pens and your voices forge a narrative of peace, fairness, and democracy. The sad saga of SALL, the killing of innocent voters at Techiman and the unprecedented electoral violence at Ayawaso remain a scar on our collective conscience.

“We must all resolve that these unfortunate chapters in our more recent history will never be repeated. You should endeavour to be the bridge over troubled waters, ensuring that every Ghanaian, irrespective of political allegiance, finds solace and strength in the truth.”