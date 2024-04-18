Statesman and business magnate, Sir Sam Jonah, has urged Ghanaian journalists to uphold the tenets and values of journalism in order to hold political leaders accountable to the masses.

The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in an address at the launch of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, urged journalists to be diligent and fair in their work.

Sam Jonah added that journalism is not a profession for the “lily-livered, the deceitful nor the greedy.”

“It is worthy of note that journalism, while it may propel diligent investigators, analysts and writers to great heights, is not a profession for the lily-livered, the deceitful nor the greedy. Through fair and foul weather, the journalist must be willing and able to tell the truth to the people.

“In the reflection of today’s mirror, we observe a landscape altered by the winds of change. The once united front of objectivity and patriotism appears, to some, fragmented by the divides of partisanship and the shadows of materialism. The noble quest for truth now competes with the allure of political patronage and its material rewards, a phenomenon which threatens the sanctity of your independence—the Fourth Estate.

“Yet, this is the period when the vigilance of the fourth estate is most needed. As we stand on the precipice of yet another electoral milestone, in my view, the most consequential, the echoes of past violence, the whispers of disenfranchisement loom and I don’t think anyone needs reminding that the conduct of the electoral exercise together with its outcome is so important that the nation cannot afford bias and unprofessional coverage of it by members of your profession.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital