The Judges Association in Tunisia has called for all courts to suspend work on Wednesday and Thursday in protest at President Kaïs Saïed’s move to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council.

On its Facebook page, the organisation also called for a protest on Thursday in front of the council building, which was closed after President Saïed’s order.

Ambassadors to Tunisia from the G7 group of nations have expressed their deep concern, saying that an independent judiciary is essential to democracy.

Supporters of the president have welcomed his moves to rid the country of a system they see as corrupt.