The Eastern Regional Police Command has made a passionate appeal to the public to assist the service with reliable information which could lead to the arrest of the driver that caused the accident at Nsawam on Monday.

A Mercedes-Benz Truck caused an accident on February 7, 2022, on the Nsawam road in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern Region, causing the death of four female adults.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number GT 7176 N loaded with an unspecified quantity of cement was said to have lost control of his brake on reaching a section of the road at Prince Boateng Memorial School.

His alleged failed brakes caused him to crash into several vehicles ahead of him, killing 4 female adults instantly.

The police who declared the said driver wanted are yet to arrest him to assist them with investigations.

The Eastern Regional Police PRO DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who has been speaking to Citi News said the driver’s mate is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

“The mate is in our custody assisting with vital information, but we are yet to apprehend the driver. We are appealing to the public to help us with say his location, so we can arrest him to assist with investigations.”