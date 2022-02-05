The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has supported Persons Living with Disabilities, widows and some members of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Oti Region.

They received assorted items such as bags of rice, frytol cooking oil and some undisclosed amount of cash from the YEA CEO.

Accompanied by the Regional Minister, Dr. Joshua Makubu, Regional Chairman of the NPP, Evans Yaw Dapaah, Deputy CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, and a host of other dignitaries, Mr. Kodua presented the items prior to the official commissioning of the Oti Regional office of the Youth Employment Agency.

Mr. Kodua, popularly known as JFK, explained how God had made it his nature to support the less privileged in society at all times and that he couldn’t have been to the Oti Region without fulfilling his God-given mandate.

He promised to support the needy always through thick and thin.

The beneficiaries accepted the items with enthusiasm and expressed gratitude to the young enterprising CEO, saying, “Mr. Kodua has always demonstrated his magnanimity and support for the less privileged in a special way, and this is worthy of emulation”.

They prayed for him and urged him on to achieve success in his life’s aspirations and ambitions.