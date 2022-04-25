The Kuntenase District Court in the Ashanti Region has remanded a 25-year-old tailor apprentice, Emmanuel Boateng, for allegedly killing a 22-year-old level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at Sewuah in the Bosomtwe District.

According to the police, the suspect has confessed to killing the KNUST student, Kwaku Adu Gyamfi, to who he owed an amount of 300 Ghana cedis.

The police say the suspect allegedly lured the victim to a location where he promised to make the payment to him but ended up killing him.

Appearing before the court on Monday, the victim was remanded to allow the police to conduct further investigations.

The plea of the suspect was not taken. His Worship, Francis Anam Asakiya, who presided over the matter adjourned the case to 9th May 2022.

The prosecutor handling the case, DSP Eric Akwaboah, who doubles as the Kuntenase District Police Commander, spoke to journalists after the court proceedings.

“Last Friday, around 4 pm police gathered information that they had found a dead body around the outskirts of Siera, and that the person is not known, so I dispatched a team of investigators to the scene. When they went there, they saw a gentleman who was later identified as Adu Gyamfi Kwaku, a level 200 student of KNUST. Police took the body and deposited same at the hospital.”