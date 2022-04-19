The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has welcomed the Economic Intelligence Unit’s five-year forecast for Ghana’s 2024 general election.

The party in a statement indicated that the EIU’s analysis introduces “a new and significant” factor to Ghana’s eight-year political cycle.

The EIU has tipped the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the 2024 elections on the condition that it will field another candidate, apart from former President John Dramani Mahama as its candidate for the 2024 election.

The NPP sided with the EIU’s predictions, saying Mahama’s selection as Flagbearer will be a “huge boost to the NPP’s effort of breaking the 8”, since the NPP’s candidate will have a “better governance record based on the cumulative achievements of the NPP in the 4th Republic.”

“Unfortunately, the EIU does not tell us how the NDC will come by its slim majority in Parliament. But given that Mahama is already the putative candidate, the EIU can comfortably say “we told you so” when the NPP breaks the eight with quality leadership and a strong policy performance that continues to deliver employment, increased infrastructure, and a higher profile against corruption,” a statement signed by the Director of Communications for the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said.

Although the EIU cites slow governance progress as another reason for change in 2024, the NPP is sceptical, as it believes its cumulative record in the 4th Republic shows more promising results than the NDC’s.

“The EIU cites slow governance progress as another reason for change in 2024. Unemployment, Infrastructure and Anti-Corruption. The cumulative record of the NPP in the 4th Republic is better on all these factors than the NDC”the NPP noted.

It added that, “But more importantly, the NDC has not demonstrated any policy capacity capable of churning out better and faster outcomes in the areas listed. Indeed, the tendency is for the NDC to set the country back in respect of these factors whenever the eight-year cycle kicks in. The NPP builds and the NDC destroys.”

Meanwhile, the office of former President John Dramani Mahama has said Mr. Mahama is unperturbed by the EIU’s predictions.