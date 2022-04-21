Ghanaian rapper Kwame Nsiah Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has presented to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II his book ‘Love Locked Down.’

The book was actually written in honor of the Asantehene.

“As his grandson, I was so proud to explain the content and writing style to His Royal Highness,” Okyeame Kwame wrote on his social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Okyeame Kwame 🇬🇭 (@okyeamekwame)

According to Okyeame Kwame, he was happy with the reception he had from Otumfuo, who also asked the public to patronise the book.

This took place about a week ago when Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica Nsiah Apau launched the book, which chronicles their love journey and proffers solutions to some marital and relationship issues, on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The ‘Love Locked Down’ books are available at EPP bookshops, Shell Shops, selected Total Filling stations, and Kingdom Books.