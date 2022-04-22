In the spirit of appreciation for key stakeholders to climax G- Money’s Win Like a Gee Promo, GCB Bank PLC has rewarded 45 individuals in the penultimate Win Like a Gee draw.

The 45, comprising 16 agents and 29 customers, were rewarded with TV sets, refrigerators, smartphones, air conditioners and laptops, among others, for accumulating the highest number of points for G-Money transactions conducted throughout the month of February 2022.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Head of Mobile Financial Services, Carl Ashie expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their loyalty since the introduction of G-Money.

“It is always heart-warming to get opportunities as these to fraternize with and reward loyal G-Money customers and agents for their contribution to the successes of G-Money since it was introduced. Currently, the over 2.3 million customer base of the platform is a strong affirmation of the brand’s growing acceptance among Ghanaians. We deem it a great privilege to serve the Ghanaian populace and promise to continue to provide our cherished customers and agents with the needed security as they keep transacting on the G-Money platform,” he said.

“With just a few weeks to the climax of the ‘Win Like a Gee promo’, we would like to remind our cherished customers and agents that we have a car each for an agent and a customer who will accumulate the highest points for transactions on G-Money at the end of the grand finale. Keep transacting and stand a greater chance of receiving the ultimate reward,” he added.

In high spirits after receiving his prize, Mr. Omane, one of the highest transactions, who was rewarded with an air conditioner, shared insights into his journey on the G –Money platform and the benefits enjoyed so far.

“I have been using G-Money since it was launched in 2020, and it is the only platform, I use it to make personal transactions, pay my workers, and other partners. G-Money has proven to be very secure and reliable. With just a few weeks to the Grand Finale, I promise to keep transacting in order to win the grand prize”, he expressed.

G-Money, the mobile money arm of GCB Bank, is a telecommunications agnostic service that allows customers to sign up and perform all mobile money transactions irrespective of their mobile network. The brand is known for its services such as cash-in, cash-out, deposits, P2P transfer, airtime, top-up, merchant payment, group services, voucher generation, ATM card-less withdrawal and GhQR code payments services,among others. Apart from its safety and convenience, G-money also offers very competitive rates on transactions.

Dial *422# or visit the nearest GCB Bank branch or G-Money agent to sign up for the service, perform transactions and get rewarded.