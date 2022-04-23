The Africa Centre for Integrity and Development (ACiD -Africa) has appealed to the Minority in Parliament to reconsider its current stance on the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy, also known as E-levy.

ACiD-Africa believes the Minority and Majority caucuses need to actively engage on the E-levy in order to arrive at a consensus that will serve the interest of Ghanaians.

“The Africa Centre for Integrity and Development (ACiD – Africa) appeals to the Minority in the Fourth Republican Parliament of Ghana, to reconsider their current stance on the acceptance and passing of the E-Levy, to enable the Government pursue its developmental goals for the benefit of the nation.”

“ACiD – Africa, an Anti – Corruption and Good Governance Advocacy Civil Society Organization, working to improve the National Integrity System, has keenly followed the E-Levy debate in Parliament, and the diverse views expressed by the citizenry on the issue, and wished to appeal to the two – sides in Parliament, to quickly arrive at a consensus to stem the tide of the looming economic ramifications the delay and inactions of our legislators would unleashed on the people of the nation.”

The Minority Caucus has already gone to the Supreme Court to fight the passage of the E-levy by the Majority side of Parliament, despite the walkout by Minority MPs.

They subsequently filed an injunction on the implementation of the e-levy pending the final determination of the case.

ACiD-Africa hopes other Civil Society Organizations in getting the Minority to compromise its stance on the controversial tax.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE MINORITY IN PARLIAMENT SHOULD RECONSIDER THEIR STANCE ON THE E-LEVY IN THE SUPREME INTEREST OF THE Nation – ACiD – AFRICA APPEALS

The Africa Centre for Integrity and Development (ACiD – Africa) appeals to the Minority in the Fourth Republican Parliament of Ghana, to reconsider their current stance on the acceptance and passing of the E-Levy, to enable the Government pursue its developmental goals for the benefit of the nation.

ACiD – Africa, an Anti – Corruption and Good Governance Advocacy Civil Society Organization, working to improve the National Integrity System, has Keenly followed the E-Levy debate in Parliament, and the diverse views expressed by the citizenry on the issue, and wished to appeal to the two – sides in Parliament, to quickly arrive at a consensus to stem the tide of the looming economic ramifications the delay and inactions of our legislators would unleashed on the people of the nation.

The reflection in parliament should change from confrontational to dialogue and consensus, based on consideration of the best interest of the masses in these stormy times, made even more precarious by the unfortunate Russian –Ukraine and NATO nations’ looming conflict, which has obviously configured hard times for the whole world, especially the vulnerable economic nations in Africa and the rest of the Developing world.

In the light of this alternating global economic situation, we reiterate our appeal to the Minority in Parliament, to let go, so that the national economy does not fall into jeopardy and bring untold hardship to the citizenry at large.

We hope that other Civil Society Organizations will also put in their voices to this effect, for the sake of the national interest.

We proposed that henceforth, the governance of this nation should be a collective and shared – responsibility for all citizens, devoid of the entrenched partisan stance we have seen played out in our national political discourses, which has delayed our arrival at the “Canaan” of our collective destiny, as a prosperous nation, full of hope and promise for our future generations.

The ugly and inordinate tendency, that if it is not us, it is nobody else, should be done away with in our body-politik, because it does not engender peace and unity among our people towards growth, development and progress.

This Ghana is our beloved country, the only one that we have. Let us all, with devotion and steadfast love, constructively disagreeing to agree, lift her high to stars of her greatest destiny.

ACiD –Africa has proposed to organize sensitization and educational programs in several communities, on the E- levy, to bring clarity and deeper understanding to the citizenry, on the implementation of the Levy, to remove the uncertainties, perceptions and fears, on chargeable rates pertaining to this Electronic Tax regime.

TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES

IBRAHIM I. TAHII

(Executive Director)

Contact: 0246740711

FRED AGBLOBI

(Snr. Adviser)

CONTACT: 0244928031