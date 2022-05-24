AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has engaged Queen Mothers from its host communities on their role in community development in line with its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The event, which was held on 16th May 2022 at the Iduapriem Club House, was attended by all queen mothers and women’s group leaders within the Mine’s host communities. Also in attendance were the queen mother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, as well as queen mothers of the Apinto and Esuoso Divisional stools.

In a welcome address, the Acting Managing Director, Ing. Isaac Boakye Aduenin commended the Queen Mothers for continuously playing significant roles in the communities and for helping to maintain cordial relationships between the Mine and the host communities.

“As queen mothers, you have served as mothers for both the Mine and the communities on several occasions, and we want to use this platform to appreciate and celebrate all of you,” said Ing. Aduenin.

He further urged the Queen mothers to continue the good work to ensure sustainable development across the host communities.

Facilitating the discussion on ‘‘The Role of Mothers in Community Development’’, Dean of Graduate Studies at the University of Mines and Technology and Founder of Ladies in Mining and Allied Professions, Prof. Grace Ofori-Sarpong highlighted the four main parenting styles which are: authoritarian; authoritative; permissive; and neglectful, as well as their impact on a child’s development in a community.

According to her, authoritative parents are more likely to raise independent, self-reliant, disciplined, creative, and socially competent children, as they guide their children through open and honest discussions to teach them timeless values and reasoning skills. She, therefore, encouraged all to adopt the authoritative style of parenting which results in raising good decision makers in the community.

On her part, Queen Mother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, was grateful to Iduapriem Mine for celebrating them. She further expressed her gratitude to the Mine for its commitment to ensuring sustainable development across the host communities through the various socio-economic interventions, especially those that are targeted at women’s empowerment.

She said, as queen mothers, they would continue to use their platforms to educate and empower the women across the host communities, as well as encourage them to be actively involved in the various developmental projects, including those that are being championed by the Mine.