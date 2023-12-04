Queen Mothers from all 16 regions have familiarised themselves with legislative processes in Ghana’s Parliament.

Members of the Queen Mothers Association were taken through a comprehensive overview of the fundamental parliamentary processes of the House, the functions of Parliament, and how traditional authorities and their communities can actively participate in parliamentary democracy.

The queen mothers were hosted by the Rt Hon Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in an interactive session.

Advocating for fair representation of queen mothers in the National and Regional House of Chiefs, the President of the Association and the Paramount Queen Mother of the Nkonya Traditional Area, Nana Otubea ll, emphasized the integral role played by queen mothers in traditional governance systems. However, they are often excluded from decision-making processes. They expressed hope that such identified gaps would be addressed.

In his address, the Speaker acknowledged issues of gender disparity in traditional governance institutions and assured that their concerns would be presented to the Committee on Gender and Children. He also highlighted that the Affirmative Action Bill, yet to be passed by Parliament, aims to eliminate such discrimination and improve the rights of marginalized groups.

Among the Members of Parliament (MP) present were Helen Adjoa Ntosu, MP for Krachi East; Kobina Mensah Woyome, MP for South Tongu; Solomon Kuyon, MP for Krachi Nchumuru; Wisdom Gidisu, MP for Krachi West; and MP for Afram Plains North Constituency, Betty Nana Kroabi Mensah.