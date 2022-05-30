Three persons have been confirmed dead after a driver of a vehicle lost control and ran into them at Ejisu Besease in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday has thrown the entire community into a state of grief.

Eyewitnesses say the Honda CR-V with registration number, AS 2221-22, was driven by one Justice Adjoyi who attempted to overtake other vehicles, but lost control and ran into the victims.

Two of the victims, 62-year-old Hamidu Mohammed, and 40-year-old Masawudu Nalko, died upon arrival at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

The third victim, 50-year-old Abdul-Rahman Mohammed, who was also taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was confirmed dead on Monday morning.

The driver has been arrested by police at Ejisu and is being processed for court.