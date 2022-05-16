Ghana Premier League side, Ashantigold Sporting Club, has been demoted to Division Two, Ghana’s 3rd tier league, after being found guilty of match manipulation.

The action relates to a Ghana Premier League game at the end of the 2020/2021 season when Ashantigold beat Inter Allies by 7-0. An Allies player, Hashmin Musah, scored two own goals and later admitted his action was to spoil a bet placed on the said game.

The club’s President, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, and his son, Emmanuel Frimpong, who is the club’s Chief Executive Officer, have also been banned from football activities for 10 years and 8 years respectively.

Eight players of the club have also been banned for two years each after being found guilty of match manipulation, while a further five players have also been handed four year bans for failure to appear before the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

In addition, the club has been fined an amount of Ghs 100,000, the President fined Ghs 100,000 and the CEO fined Ghs 50,000.

The decision will take effect from the 2022/2023 season.

Read the full ruling here.