A Political Scientist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Seidu Alidu, says a review of Ghana’s constitution or amendments of some clauses is necessary to ensure that the constitution meets the aspirations and dreams of citizens.

According to him, the constitution, after three decades of its introduction and sustaining Ghana’s democracy requires some review since the prevailing situation of the country may not align with the constitution.

Speaking at the 2022 Constitution Week lecture and panel discussions organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Dr. Alidu said the constitution should be seen as a guiding framework that must undergo regular review to be relevant.

“No matter how good a constitution is, the environment is very important. Even if the constitution is adjudged to be a living document, its growth and sustainability and expansion are within the environment it finds itself. It is basically a guiding framework that is supposed to superintend over development processes.”

“The constitution was drafted within a context; our historical past, prevailing dynamics, and the anticipation that it may hold same for future developments, but it isn’t everything we can predict so when they start manifesting, it becomes difficult for the constitution to grow in that environment. [So] There is the need for us to reflect and see how we can amend it,” he said.

The lecturer also urged citizens to take responsibility for making demands on their governments and pushing to ensure accountability as part of processes to strengthen the country’s democracy.

Constitution Review Commission

The Constitution Review Commission was set up in January 2010 to consult with the people of Ghana on the operation of the 1992 Constitution, and on any changes that need to be made to the Constitution.

The Commission was also tasked to present a draft bill for the amendment of the Constitution in the event that any changes are warranted.

However, the recommendations of the Commission have not been implemented.