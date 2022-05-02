Couples who joined Citi FM/Citi TV‘s Family Consecration Service had the opportunity to renew their marriage vows during the spiritual exercise.

The renewal of the vows was superintended by Rev. Nelson Awintia on behalf of Citi FM/Citi TV resident pastor, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam as he led the couples to re-dedicate their union.

Prayers were offered to fortify marriages against numerous challenges that may arise to enable them stay forever strong in the bond.

The couples were admonished to be loving, forgiving and encourage acts that will make the marriage glorify the Lord.

The Service which was held at the North Industrial Area branch of Winners Chapel Ghana saw listeners and viewers of the station coming to God’s presence.

It was part of activities lined up for the month of May, christened by Citi FM/Citi TV as Family month.

Amidst powerful renditions of praise and worship, special prayers were said on the altar for family progress and growth, finances, health, and marriages, amongst other crucial aspects of family life.

The Citi FM/Citi TV pastoral team took the families through the six-hour-long service.

Several followers and participants in the Family Consecration service have shared various testimonies of breakthroughs from the programme.

There was an anointing service for all the participants as well.