Thousands of families actively participated in Citi FM/Citi TV’s 2022 Family Consecration Service held at the Winners Chapel Ghana, North Industrial Area-Accra.

The service brought families together to seek God’s guidance, protection, and blessings.

Prayers led by the Citi FM/Citi TV pastoral team throughout the six-hour service centred on the restoration of health, finances, marriage, and many other aspects of family life.

The Family Consecration Service kicks off the station’s Family Month activities in the month of May.

It gives thousands of listeners and viewers the opportunity to converge and intercede on behalf of their families.