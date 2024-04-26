The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) in the Western Region has assured Sekondi-Takoradi residents that water services and supply will resume promptly once the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) restores power to some of its treatment plants.

The disruption in the supply of water stemmed from a power outage affecting the Inchaban and Daboase Water Treatment Plants, caused by fallen pylons.

The Western Regional Communications Manager of GWL, Nana Yaw Barima Banie, stated in an interview with Citi News that ECG is working tirelessly to rectify the situation.

“The sources of water are all out because of a power outage. It is only our prayer that by 10 am on Friday, or if possible, earlier, power can be restored so we can resume water supply. For our part, we don’t have any problem at all but just because of power, but we are not in any way blaming ECG.”

Mr. Banie also highlighted how the nationwide intermittent power outages are affecting their operations.

“We have had challenges—I mean, serious challenges and at a point, our distribution manager and the production manager had to go and see their [ECG] managers here in Takoradi. We asked them if it was possible for them to isolate us from the general power rationing, but they said it was not possible, so we suffer just like an ordinary customer.”

