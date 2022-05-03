The Driver Vehicle Licencing Authority, DVLA, has cautioned motorists using expired trade plates, remind them that it is against the law.

The Authority is set to embark on enforcement exercises, and will arrest and prosecute any offender who violates the Road Traffic Regulations 23 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180), which states that “a trade license is valid for a period of one year and only in relations to the specific motor vehicle for which the trade license was issued.”

According to the statement from the DVLA, some drivers are still using the Defective Vehicle (DV) plates of last year; DV2021.

These vehicles are used for carrying fare-paying passengers and for hiring purposes against Regulation 8, which only allows that persons who wish to inspect the vehicle for purchase should be the only passenger.

Drivers and car dealers have been asked to get a valid trade plate for 2022 (DV 22) or get all their vehicles registered before hitting the road.

It also cautioned drivers to be careful on the road following the rainy season, and wished all worker’s a Happy Worker’s Day and Eid-Ul-Fitr to all Muslims.

“The Authority urges dealers, fleet owners, and general drivers to either get a valid trade plate for 2022 (DV 22) or have their vehicles registered before they ply our roads. Also, the DVLA takes the opportunity to caution road users to drive cautiously with the onsets of the rains, observe road signs, and avoid careless overtaking and overspeeding to avoid needless crashes on our roads.

“The Authority wishes all workers a happy May Day (Workers’ Day) and all Muslims a happy Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration.”