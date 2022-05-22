Owners of properties in Ga Central in Accra have a month to regularize their land documentations or risk being fined.

The Ga Central Municipal Assembly has indicated that it is giving that deadline for persons who do not have the requisite documents to their properties to make amends before it begins an enforcement exercise.

Municipal Chief Executive for Ga Central, Mohammed Bashiru Kamara said he has asked such individuals to acquire mandated permits to avoid sanctions after the deadline.

“Most of the areas as at the time they were putting up their buildings, the place was not earmarked for them to obtain permits. Now we are calling on them to come to the assembly to come and obtain permits. We are giving them a grace period of one month. Beyond that, we will move to ensure enforcement.”

Ga Central covers areas such as Anyaa, Sowutuom, New Achimota and Chantan.

Meanwhile, the assembly together with the Greater Accra Second-hand Spare Parts Dealers Association (GASSDA) have given final notices to encroachers on the association’s 72-acre land at Anyaa.

The association says the move is to allow mechanics and spare parts dealers operating at Darkuman-Kokompe to relocate to the encroached land located at Anyaa, a suburb within the Ga Central municipality.

The action follows a directive by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to members of the association to relocate from Darkuman Junction, popularly known as ‘Kokompe’ as part of the “Let’s Make Accra Work” initiative.