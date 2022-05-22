The Police administration says investigations into the death of young businessman, Albert Donkor in Nkoranza is ongoing.

It said the investigations have been extended to also include the police’s response to the protest by some youth over the death of Mr. Donkor.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the police service said it has ensured calm in the area after the weeklong violence and tension in the area following Albert Donkor’s death.

“The Police announce for the information of the public that through sustained operations, the law and order situation in Nkoranza and its environs has been restored, and the Police are in firm control of the security of the area,” it said.

“As part of our investigations, the police forensic team including ballistic experts have been deployed to Nkoranza to assist in investigations. The investigations by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) is ongoing and has been extended to include the police reaction to the mob attacks at the police station,” the statement added.

The youth of the area are alleging that Albert Donkor was killed by some police officers who picked him from his home into a private vehicle after the deceased raised alarm that he had seen an officer involved in a robbery operation.

But the police service insists that the deceased was rather an armed robbery suspect who was killed in an anti-robbery operation.

The police service has arrested some youth over their protest at the police station, which led to the destruction of a flat-screen TV and a pickup vehicle belonging to the police.

One protesting youth was shot and killed, while a few others were left with bullet wounds.

The police service says all those it has arrested have been remanded into lawful custody.

“All suspects arrested in connection with the disturbances have been put before court and remanded into lawful custody. We are pursuing others who have been identified for their involvement in the violent attacks and those who escaped from lawful custody, to bring them to face justice,” the police said.