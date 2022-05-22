The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has called for the temporary suspension of all matches involving Accra Hearts of Oak on grounds of the health and safety of the players.

The Game Week 30 fixture involving Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wonders was postponed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the outbreak of a strange disease at the camp of Coach Samuel Boadu’s side.

The club announced that the game was postponed on medical grounds in a statement that reads, “Our match against Eleven Wonders has been postponed following advice from the Ghana Health Service. According to the GHS, they are still investigating the cause of the illness that affected the Hearts of Oak team.”

Subsequently, the GHS has added more details of the reason to postpone the game highlighting that Hearts of Oak should not play any football match in the next seven (7) days, ensuring the strict isolation of footballers and staff of the club who show symptoms of respiratory illness among other things.

Furthermore, the GHS stated that it will be conducting random tests on footballers in the various clubs in the league to understand the extent of the outbreak to ensure the safety of clubs.

