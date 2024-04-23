The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has reported a notable decrease in the mortality rate among children to approximately 32% nationwide in 2024.

Dr. Aboagye attributed this improvement to a holistic health intervention implemented by the Ghana Health Service, encompassing initiatives such as vaccination campaigns and counselling services, among others.

Dr. Aboagye made this announcement at the launch of the 2024 African Vaccination and Child Health Promotion Week on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, on the theme “ Healthy Childhood: Invest In Your Child for a Better Future” at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra.

During his welcome address, he emphasised the critical role that immunisation and vaccination played in achieving this milestone.

“The Ghana Health Service and its partners continue to provide a comprehensive health package for children including vaccination, and close monitoring. The efforts have seen tremendous results in terms of mobility and deaths among children.

“Currently, the infant mortality rate in Ghana as of 2022 was 28 deaths per 1000 births. There has been a 32% decline in 2024 and this immunisation has played a critical role in this achievement among other things,” he stated.