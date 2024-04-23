The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, has refuted claims linking recent infrastructure developments in the Ejisu constituency to the impending by-election.

Following the passing of the Member of Parliament, Dr. John Kumah, the Electoral Commission has scheduled a by-election for April 30.

Amid accusations levelled against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of orchestrating substantial infrastructure projects, including road construction, to sway voters, Asenso Boakye clarified that the ongoing construction predates the election cycle.

He emphasised the proactive involvement of the late MP in facilitating these projects, highlighting their non-partisan nature.

Asenso Boakye assured constituents that his role is merely to inspect ongoing initiatives, reiterating that these developments are part of the Ministry’s regular agenda and have nothing to do with the upcoming by-election.

“In fact, the MP who passed on was very instrumental in making sure that all these projects were designed and constructed. It is just unfortunate that he passed on. My job is to come and inspect what is going on here. So be rest assured that this is not a by-election project. These are the normal other projects that the ministry has been implementing.”

