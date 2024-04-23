Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has described the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government as the worst administration in Ghana’s history.

Her remarks come amidst an ongoing economic crisis, marked by power outages that are adversely impacting both businesses and individuals.

In a social media post on April 23, 2024, the former Deputy Transport Minister underscored the government’s mismanagement of the economy, widespread corruption, dearth of job opportunities, and the country’s staggering debt exceeding 610 billion Ghanaian cedis.

Mogtari also highlighted the inadequate provision of essential services, including water, electricity, and affordable food.

She urged Ghanaians to judiciously exercise their voting rights, advocating for a rejection of the current administration in favour of more capable leadership.

“The Akufo Addo/ Bawumia government will go down in history as the worst government ever! A case of mismanagement of the economy, unbridled corruption, no jobs, the country is saddled with a humongous debt of over 610 billion GHC with nothing to show, we have no water, no electricity and even food is very expensive.

Ghana suffers from poor and ineffective leadership, please vote wisely, vote this inept government out, Ghana deserves better!”

