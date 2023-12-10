In the highly anticipated Super “2” clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi Asante Kotoko emerged victorious against arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the 14th match week of the Ghana Premier League.

For the first time in the last three seasons, this fixture witnessed five goals, with the Porcupine Warriors securing a win over the Phobians.

Accra Hearts of Oak, playing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium, started strongly, dominating the away side in the first half.

Hearts took the lead in the 38th minute as Linda Mtange connected from a cross by Salifu Ibrahim. However, Isaac Oppong equalized for Kotoko just before half-time. In the second half, Ugandan Striker Steven Dese Mukawala scored two goals for the Porcupines, taking his season tally to nine.

Martin Karikari pulled one back for Hearts of Oak late in the second half.

The match concluded with a 3-2 victory for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, marking their fourth consecutive win in the league and placing them 7th on the league log with 22 points.

The Porcupines’ next challenge is an away trip to Sogakope to face Accra Great Olympics at the WAFA PARK on Boxing Day, December 24, 2023. Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak will play against Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on the same Boxing Day.