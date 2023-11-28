Executive Council (EXCO) member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Frederick Acheampong has strongly refuted allegations made by former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Ransford Osei.

Ransford Osei claimed that Acheampong accepted a bribe to facilitate his inclusion in the Black Stars’ 2010 FIFA World Cup squad.

In an official statement, Acheampong expressed deep shock and surprise at Osei’s accusations. He deemed the allegations ridiculous and pledged to use all legal means, including the law courts, to vindicate his name.

Acheampong emphasized that his professional dealings with Osei, during his tenure as Marketing and Communications Director for Kessben when Osei played for the club, were conducted with utmost professionalism.

Ransford Osei, now 32, played for Kessben from 2005 to 2008 and later joined Lithuanian side Palanga from 2018 to 2019.

Notably, Osei made a significant impact with the Ghana Under 17 side, finishing as the second-highest top scorer in the 2007 FIFA Under 17 World Cup, where the team achieved a fourth-place finish. He was also part of the Ghana Under 20 squad that won the 2009 FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Egypt.

