The head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, is urging the Porcupine Warriors’ supporters to maintain their optimism in the lead-up to the team’s upcoming match against Karela United.

Dr. Ogum conveyed this message following Kotoko’s recent 1-2 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars during Week 2 of the 2023-2024 Betpawa Premier League season. In Week 1, Kotoko played to a goalless draw against Kpando Heart of Lions.

Despite the challenging start to the new season, Dr. Ogum emphasized that fans should remain hopeful about the club’s future as they prepare for the league game against Karela United, scheduled for Sunday, October 1 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Reflecting on the team’s attitude after their recent loss, Dr. Ogum noted, “You could see after the whistle their heads were up; there’s nothing like a drop in confidence. We looked very confident, we are motivated. We’ve come, we did our best but we lost, but I don’t think we disgraced ourselves.”

When asked about the team’s outlook for the upcoming match against Karela United, Dr. Ogum asserted, “They (the fans) should maintain their optimism.”