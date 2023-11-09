Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has expressed strong sentiments towards a faction of the Porcupine Warriors’ players.

This follows his call for the more experienced players to elevate their performance to merit their place in the starting line-up.

The highly rated gaffer openly labelled certain players as “politicians” within the team.

During a press conference arranged due to Kotoko’s ongoing four-game winless streak, he vehemently stated, “You may think you can play politics within the team, but I recognize most of you for what you are. Despite that, I choose not to engage.”

Dr. Ogum emphasized that some players, after spending time at Kotoko, resort to using the media to vie for playing positions, but he remains resolute in not succumbing to such tactics as a coach.

With important league matches against Samartex and Medeama SC on the horizon, Kotoko faces a challenging period amidst this internal scrutiny and external competition.