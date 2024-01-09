Fans gathered at the Baba Yara Stadium didn’t take kindly to the underwhelming goalless draw by Ghana’s Black Stars with Namibia.

The friendly game served as the highlight of the training camp sessions for either nation before journeying to Cote D’Ivoire to compete in the 2023 AFCON.

After training behind closed doors, fans finally got to see the Black Stars before the team’s planned departure on Wednesday, January 10 to Cote D’Ivoire.

However, the team was booed at various points in the game venting their frustration out on the playing body. West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus missed the game as he continues to deal with a slight injury.

Fans (mostly Kumasi Asante Kotoko fans) called for the introduction of midfielder Richmond Lamptey to no avail.

This comes at a time, Ghana’s group contenders, Egypt and Mozambique, scored 2-0 wins over Tanzania and Lesotho respectively.

Ghana is in Group B at the 2023 AFCON with Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique and kicks off its campaign with a game against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14 at 20:00 GMT.