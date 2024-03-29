Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has opened up about the setbacks caused by injuries throughout his career with Arsenal in the English Premier League and the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars.

In a candid interview with Arsenal’s media, the former Atletico Madrid player recounted his football journey from his roots in Ghana to his experiences in Spain and England.

Partey’s narrative was punctuated by a significant thigh injury sustained in October 2023, which limited his appearances for The Gunners to just four in the Premier League before his recent comeback earlier this month.

The unfortunate timing of his injury also meant missing out on representing Ghana in the 2023 AFCON campaign held in Cote D’Ivoire, where Ghana disappointingly exited at the preliminary stage without a single victory.

Reflecting on his challenging period of rehabilitation, Partey expressed his determination to contribute fully to the team’s success, emphasizing his relentless efforts to regain peak performance levels.

“It’s been tough for me, being injured for a long time, but now I am ready to give everything I can to the team. Anything I can add to our level, I will do. I worked hard during my rehab to be able to come back to the level I need to be at. Now I want to get back with the team.”

Despite his return to action, Partey has seen limited playing time for Arsenal in the Premier League, with his recent participation amounting to 64 minutes in a closed-door friendly against Queens Park Rangers.

Arsenal faced a humbling 4-0 defeat in the friendly, setting the stage for an important league fixture against Manchester City on Sunday, March 31 at 15:30 GMT.