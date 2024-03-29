Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has confidently asserted his potential to help Arsenal clinch the English Premier League title, even surpassing defending champions Manchester City.

Partey’s assertion came during a comprehensive interview with Arsenal’s media, delving into his football journey originating in Ghana and flourishing in Spain with Atletico Madrid before his transfer to Arsenal.

Reflecting on his career marred by injuries, Partey also expressed optimism regarding Arsenal’s prospects of leveraging their current position atop the league standings into their first league title triumph in 21 years.

Last season, Arsenal finished as runners-up, trailing Manchester City by five points, despite a promising start.

However, their momentum waned in the latter half of the campaign, coinciding with an injury to Partey, who had remarkably remained injury-free until then. Nevertheless, with a roster boasting several key players, Partey believes Arsenal possesses the prowess to achieve significant feats this season.