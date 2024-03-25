Following Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in an international friendly match held in Morocco, Jordan Ayew, the forward for the Black Stars, has reaffirmed his and Andre Dede Ayew’s unwavering commitment to Ghana’s National Men’s Football Team.

In an interview preceding the Black Stars’ upcoming friendly against Uganda on March 26 at 16:00 GMT, Jordan Ayew emphasized his dedication to the team’s cause until the very end.

Despite the loss, Jordan Ayew managed to secure a goal for Ghana from the penalty spot in the 95th minute, marking his 23rd goal for the national team.

Reflecting on their role as ambassadors of Ghana, Jordan underscored the honour they feel in representing their nation and pledged to continue fighting for their country on the field.

“God has given us the opportunity to represent Ghana the best way as possible. We are really committed till the end. For we, it’s always an honour to represent and we will always fight for our colours.”

With a collective tally of over 200 caps for the Black Stars, the Ayew brothers have been stalwarts of Ghanaian football, both having participated in multiple FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Their contributions were evident even in the 2023 AFCON campaign, despite Ghana’s early exit in the first round.

In both victory and defeat, the Ayew brothers remained steadfast in their commitment to the Black Stars, embodying the spirit of Ghanaian football on the global stage.