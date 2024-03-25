Minister of State designate at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei-Asare has indicated that the government remains committed to ensuring there is no revenue spillage as the country heads to the December polls.

According to her, state agencies particularly those at the port, must intensify collaborations to address any revenue leakages in a manner that does not negatively impact the business community.

She made these comments when senior officials led by the Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adams, paid a working visit to the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority on Monday, March 25, 2024.

“We cannot afford to record any spillages in this election year, so we are going to do whatever we have to do to bring in the revenue and then also control our expenditure to help us meet the fiscal targets that we have set for ourselves and that is what we are going to do.

“We are going to work directly with customs and I cherish this collaboration and I hope and pray this collaboration will be strengthened.”

