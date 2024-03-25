The Alliance of Feminist Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership to address comments made by its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, about Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

Chairman Wontumi, the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, is alleged to have made derogatory remarks about Prof Opoku-Agyemang, suggesting she was secretly married to Mr Mahama and that she originated from the Northern Region, not the Central Region.

The Alliance of Feminist CSOs, in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Alimatu Issahak, on Monday, expressed “great concern” over Chairman Wontumi’s comments about Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s marital status and region of origin, calling them “completely unacceptable” and urging the party’s leadership to address his conduct “with immediate effect.”

The Alliance noted that these “unacceptable comments” seemed to be coming from key leadership positions within the party and that there appeared to be a deliberate attempt to discredit Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

The Alliance condemned Chairman Wontumi’s comments as not only unfortunate but also indicative of his backward views and stereotypes against women, particularly those aspiring to high political leadership.

The Alliance observed that while the attacks against the NDC’s female running mate continue, the NPP leadership has remained silent about the conduct of these members.

The Alliance of Feminist CSOs praised Prof Opoku-Agyemang for demonstrating that leadership was about competence and the ability to serve one’s nation with the utmost integrity.

They described her as a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant, and a role model.

The Alliance stated that Chairman Wontumi’s comment about the professor’s marital status and regional origin was baseless and did not reflect on her competence and impactful track record.

The Alliance called on the party leadership to address Chairman Wontumi’s conduct and advised party members to refrain from making such unguided comments.