Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has called for patience for Ghana’s National Men’s Football Team in his attempt to build the team in his second stint as the lead trainer.

He said this in his post-game presser after Ghana beat Central African Republic (CAR) 4-3 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in a thrilling matchup.

Ghana’s Jordan Ayew and CAR striker Louis Mafouta scored a hat trick apiece but the Black Stars held on for the win with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also getting on the score sheet.

Despite the win, a large section of fans weren’t too impressed with the Black Stars’ performance especially defensively where Ghana conceded twice in the first half through errors at the back.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day. It takes time to build a team and we will need time. We have young players who will grow and adapt. The second half today has to be the standard. If we play like we did in the second half then the probability of winning is higher.”

Ghana has moved to first place in Group I standings with nine points.