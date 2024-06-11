The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on organisations committed to ensuring peaceful elections to speak out against the pockets of violence observed at some vote transfer centres across the country.

According to the NDC’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the clashes occurring at these centres are on the rise and must be halted immediately.

This appeal follows a scuffle at the Electoral Commission’s office in Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Central region, which resulted in the stabbing of Ato Koomson, the son of Awutu Senya East MP Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Speaking at the NDC’s 32nd anniversary, Mr Nketia stressed the need for groups interested in peaceful elections to condemn the violence at these centres.

“As I speak to you, there are several security personnel deployed in Nsoko. I am narrating all these things to draw the attention of those who will start calling on us to go and play football, to go and engage in peace matches, to go and sign documents to guarantee peaceful elections, that if they are interested in peaceful elections, this is the time for them to speak.”

