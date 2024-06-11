The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned against calls for attacks on soldiers. According to GAF, such calls pose a significant threat to the security and stability of the nation.

The caution from GAF follows a viral video in which an NPP parliamentary candidate in the Amenfi East constituency of Western Region, Ernest Frimpong, is heard urging persons suspected to be involved in small-scale mining to resist arrests by soldiers.

Ernest Frimpong, has, however, refuted the allegation that he has endorsed illegal mining and encouraged miners to resist military personnel.

In a response to the allegation, Mr Frimpong claimed he was taken out of context from the two-hour engagement with artisanal small-scale miners.

But in a press statement issued Monday, June 10, 2024, the Director General in charge of Public Relations at the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General, E. Aggrey-Quashie said his outfit had “taken note of viral videos on social media calling for attacks on soldiers and other security personnel.

“We strongly, wish to caution the public against such utterances. It is instructive to note that such calls are not only unlawful but also pose a significant threat to the security and stability of our nation. We therefore condemn any form of incitement or encouragement of violence against our soldiers.

“We wish to assure all and sundry GAF will continue to perform its duties of safeguarding the security of the state and protection of civilians. It is also crucial to understand that personnel of GAF and sister security agencies are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights in the execution of their duties,” it added.

It said “in a situation where a soldier misconducts him/herself, the soldier should be reported to the nearest police station or military barracks for the appropriate disciplinary action to be taken.

“It is important to note that, soldiers like any individuals, have the right to self-defense when faced with threats or attacks that pose a danger to their lives or the lives of others. In situations where soldiers are confronted with immediate threats or acts of violence, they are allowed to use necessary and proportionate force to protect themselves and others. It must be noted that the outcome of such avoidable confrontations may be unpleasant and dire.”