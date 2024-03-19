The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed that there were no fatalities following the emergency landing of one of its helicopters.

GAF also confirmed that all passengers involved in the helicopter crash-landing have been safely accounted for.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the aircraft made a crash-landing near Bonsukrom, located in the vicinity of Agona Nkwanta within the Western Region.

Sources close to the situation informed Citi News that the helicopter, which is now secured by Air Force personnel, was reportedly carrying 21 individuals, including staff from the Petroleum sector regulators.

The helicopter crash-landed into a bush near the Bonsokrom community, causing concern among residents.

In a statement issued by GAF on March 19, and signed by Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quarshie, Director General of Public Relations, it was stated that routine medical examinations are being conducted to ensure the well-being of all individuals.

“All passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities. However, they have been evacuated and are currently undergoing routine medical checkup.”

Meanwhile, preliminary assessments have commenced to ascertain the cause of the incident.”

The helicopter, which had on board 21 passengers made up of staff of the Ghana National Gas Company and aircrew, were conducting routine offshore powerline inspection of the Atuabo gas plant when the incident occurred.

Click to read the statement by GAF

——-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital