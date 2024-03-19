A former military officer and security analyst, Col Festus Aboagye (Rtd), says there should be no cause for alarm following a viral video of some Ghanaians allegedly joining the Russian Army.

The video, which features five men supposedly in a foreign land speaking Twi, a Ghanaian language, has sparked concerns about potential security implications for Ghana amidst the Russia and Ukraine war.

However, in an interview with Citi News in Accra on Tuesday, the security specialist assuaged the fears of Ghanaians, urging them to refrain from perceiving anything associated with Russia as dangerous.

“We must be careful in this conversation that we do not bring in this east west dichotomy. That anything that is west is good. Anything that is east is bad. That because Ghanaian citizens have joined the Russian army or let’s say Wagner, then it’s a tropical issue. And that when Ghanaians join the US army as I’ve cited, then it is not an issue. We need to be very, very careful about it. Secondly or lastly, it is a question of motivation, it could be economic reasons. It could be unemployment. It could also be that sheer motivation.”

“They are people who are looking for adventure for instance and if they think that being in the Ghana Army or not being in the Ghana Army but they don’t get that kind of excitement in the work that they are doing and there are opportunities to serve in the Russian Army or Wagner or whatever it is. Then they are likely to leave and go and join,” he stated.

