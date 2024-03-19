The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has expressed his disagreement with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s request to Parliament not to send him the Anti-Gay Bill.

On Monday March 18, 2024, the President’s Office asked Parliament not to forward the anti-gay bill to President Akufo-Addo for his approval.

Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, explained that this decision was due to two pending applications for an interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court. These applications aim to stop Parliament from sending the Bill to the President and to prevent the President from giving his assent to the Bill until the matter is finally resolved.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM‘s Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Mr Ayariga stated that the applications before the Supreme Court were not intended to prevent President Akufo-Addo from receiving a copy of the bill.

Mr Ayariga suggested that President Akufo-Addo, who does not want to approve the bill, was only looking for reasons not to do so.

But he indicated that the President should have received the bill.

“The suit in the Supreme Court is seeking to restrain him from assenting to the bill. What he has done is to write to parliament saying that parliament should not even attempt to transmit the bill. There is no interlocutory application before the supreme court seeking to restrain him from receiving a copy of the bill.

“There is no such application. So, he should have received it. So, for him to say that I will not receive it and parliament should not attempt to transmit it because there is a suit in the Supreme Court is manifestly wrong.”

“It betrays a man who already does not want to assent to the bill and is just looking for excuses and is making up excuses and obstacles in the way of the bill. That is what it betrays,” he stated.

