Local Insurance company, Imperial General Assurance, is set to roll out an insurance package aimed at covering its affected policy holders and third-party when their vehicles crash with an object or another vehicle.

According to the company, the package dubbed Imperial Collision Insurance is poised to address the growing needs of its customers.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Managing Director (MD) Harry Ofori-Atta stressed that the insurance package is not to cover third-party but individuals who have their vehicles colliding with other objects or vehicles.

“It has a third-party component in, and it also has an additional benefit, which is hospitalization,” he said.

The Deputy MD added that the insurance package also covers persons who happen to be indisposed and not necessarily through road crashes.

He said that such persons have the privilege of having their hospital bills slashed by Ghc100 after three days of admission up to 30 days.

“That is for the thirty days. The person will earn up to Ghc3,000, but the caveat here is that the person must first and foremost be severely sick and be admitted,” Mr. Ofori-Atta noted.

The Deputy MD underscored the company’s proactive step in taking initiative in the mobility insurance space.

