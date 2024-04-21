As part of the ongoing efforts to address infrastructural challenges within the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Chief of Staff (COS), General Headquarters (GHQ) – Major General (Maj Gen) Joseph Prince Osei-Owusu, presided over a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 19, 2024, for the construction of several key projects.

These projects aim to improve the living conditions for GAF personnel stationed at Burma Camp, Accra.

The initiative includes installing new sewage systems across all barracks, commencing at the Arakan Barracks and Married Quarters behind the Defence Intelligence (DI) Office Block.

Additionally, a four-unit, two-bedroom, three-storey building will be constructed to replace a single-bedroom facility that was previously destroyed by fire, located behind the Defence Intelligence building.

These projects are part of a broader welfare programme championed by the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) – Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah. The programme targets infrastructural improvements within Burma Camp to enhance the well-being of GAF personnel.

A significant aspect of the initiative is the construction of a water farm. This facility, expected to produce approximately 100,000 litres of potable water daily, will be situated at the Air Force Barracks.

Furthermore, similar water farms are planned for four additional locations within Burma Camp, with two extra sites earmarked for Teshie. These water farms aim to significantly improve water distribution throughout the nearby camps.

Major General Osei-Owusu reaffirmed the Military High Command’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of troops. He emphasised their dedication to addressing the challenges faced by personnel and outlined plans to replace all outdated and damaged sewage pipes and receptacles across all barracks. The replacement of sewage systems will commence at Arakan Barracks in Burma Camp.

Illustrating the progress being made, the COS commissioned two newly installed 315 KVA transformers at Duala Barracks. These transformers directly address the acute power challenges that had previously plagued this specific area of Burma Camp.